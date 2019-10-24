Together, let's deliver nation from darkness

THE EDITOR: The Divali season is here and it has a reputation of being one of the most beautiful times of the year. We need some beautiful times in Trinidad as the ugliness of crime continues to stain our land.

Divali, the festival of lights, literally means a row of lights. It is a time filled with light and love, a time when Hindus all over the world rejoice. However, there hasn’t been much to rejoice over in recent times. We are living in dark times.

Divali is the darkest night of the darkest period, yet it is a celebration of light. It is heralded as the triumph of good over evil.

Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.

Corruption is rampant at all levels of society, therefore those in power cannot solve our numerous problems. Everyone has a part to play since crime involves factors that go beyond law enforcement. Family, neighbourhoods, universities and religious institutions must step up in order to reduce crime in TT.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas