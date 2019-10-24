Tobago records 9th murder

Tobago recorded its ninth murder early this morning on Feeder Road, Canaan.

Dean O'Neil, 40, of Delaford, brother of a police officer attached to the Scarborough Police Station, was shot and killed while sitting in his car.

Police saw gunshot wounds to the upper part of O'Neil's body when they arrived.ACP Vernon Roberts told Newsday police are still working to establish a motive for the murder.

He said Tobago police are very concerned about the increase in the island's murder toll, and: “One murder is too much for us.”

More information to come on this story.