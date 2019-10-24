‘Stop complaining, take better care of your health’ Health minister:

(From left to right) Tatil and Tatil Life chairman Ay A Sumairsingh, managing director Ronald Milford, ANSA McAL group chief executive officer Andrew Sabga, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, ANSA McAL executive chairman Norman Sabga. PHOTO BY NARISSA FRASER

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says people should stop depending on the State, as their health is primarily their own responsibility.

Speaking at the launch of Tatil's awareness campaign on Diabetes: A Family Concern in Port of Spain on Thursday morning, Deyalsingh recalled incidents involving patients demanding instant attention when they went to hospital after failing to take proper care of their health.

He said while he was visiting the St Madeleine Health Centre, a diabetic woman (Type 2) began to quarrel with him, saying she had been waiting for over an hour to get a dressing on her foot changed. He said her fasting blood sugar level was 150 mm Hg. A healthy reading is 100 mm Hg or less.

"She has had three toes amputated, and her solution is that the Ministry of Health is supposed to provide more health care for her.

"Control your sugar so you don't have to amputate your toes, so you don't have to come to the health centre to demand more free health care.

"That is just one example, and that has multiplied itself through your accident and emergency (A&E) departments, where people clog up the A&E – but you know what? They don't take their medication, then complain they have to wait long."

He said what TT needs is more health education, awareness, etcetera, rather than more health care.

He recalled another incident, at the Diabetes Wellness Centre at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. A man with high blood pressure (BP) visited and demanded to be attended to immediately. When asked if he had any idea why his BP readings were so high, he said he did not know. After further questioning, it was revealed that he smoked cigarettes regularly.

"He smokes a pack and a half a day, doesn't take his medication, comes to the public health care and demands care, and demands it well."

Deyalsingh said foot care is very important for diabetic patients, and at the wellness centre, one of the things the patients are told to do is to cream their feet. He said the man asked if the Government would be providing free cream, which got him upset.

"He has the money to buy a pack and a half of cigarettes a day but the Government – the State – cannot be your first, second, third, fourth call. You have to be responsible for your own health.

"You smoke a pack and a half, your BP skyrockets, you present to my A&E you want care now, but the State must go and buy the Vaseline intensive care cream to give him free of charge."

He said if he tried to meet the demands of all patients, it would be problematic for any health minister in the future.

"People abdicate their responsibility and this state must give you everything free of charge?

"Not going to work. People have to take some responsibility for their health."