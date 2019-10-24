‘Southern Clasico’ ends in 0-0 stalemate Saints go marching down as…

Presentation College San Fernando’s goalie Isaiah Williams denies an attempt on goal by Naparima College’s Seon Shippley during the Secondary Schools Football League match, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, yesterday. - Lincoln Holder

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH AND JELANI BECKLES

ALTHOUGH reigning Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division champions, Naparima College, could only muster up a 0-0 scoreline against southern rivals Presentation College, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, yesterday, they still managed to extend their lead atop the standings courtesy a 4-0 drubbing of second placed St Anthony’s College via San Juan North.

Naps remain in pole position on 30 points with two games to go, having salvaged a point against third-ranked Pres (26 points) in yesterday’s scrappy encounter. St Anthony’s, also on 26 points, maintain their second place position on the table as they boast a significant goal difference ahead of the Presentation Lions.

Dubbed SSFL’s “Southern Clasico,” yesterday’s clash of the southern giants was far from it. Both teams continuously battled in midfield, but neither was able to tactically penetrate their opposing custodians. Presentation’s talisman, Ackeel Jacob, was either smartly defended by the Naparima backline or saw his efforts go wide of the target. Additionally, Naps Shoaib Khan’s attempts also shared a similar fate.

However, the introduction of talented Naparima striker Mark Ramdeen in the second half brought some flair to the 2018 winners. Ramdeen did make a positive impact but was still unable to aid his teammates to find the opening goal. Naparima’s closest chance of finding the back of the net came from a Ramdeen free kick which rattled the Presentation crossbar but swooped safely by goalie, Isaiah Williams. Both teams tried valiantly to the end, but neither side showed the finishing touch to snatch a late go-ahead goal.

After the match, Naparima coach Angus Eve, was still pleased with the drawn result. However, Eve was quietly confident that his unit would bring their “A” game against an in-form San Juan when they play host at home on Lewis Street, San Fernando, on Saturday.

“It was a good result for us because we didn’t lose and also secured a precious point. Being unbeaten is not too important at this stage, our priority is winning the league, but this game keeps us on course. There is no pressure but we have to win on Saturday, We’re at home against San Juan so that should augur well for us,” he explained.

The former national footballer also admitted that his team showed some signs of fatigue during the latter half of the match. “We had some really good chances that we could have probably taken. The guys are positive even though some of the legs ‘went’ today so we had to move around a couple of the guys which is normal at this time of the season. We’re just going to recuperate and prepare for San Juan on Saturday. There’s no anxiety, we just have to do our jobs,” he added.

St Mary’s College were relegated to the championship division after falling 4-0 to East Mucurapo, at Fatima Ground, in Mucurapo. St Mary’s are at the bottom of the 15-team standings with four points and even if the Saints win their remaining two matches they will not avoid relegation. The bottom two teams will be relegated at the end of the season, but three teams from the championship will earn promotion to have an even number of teams next season.

At the Queen’s Royal College (QRC) Ground in St Clair, the home team fell 2-0 to Malick Secondary. After the match, Malick were clapping and singing knowing that the victory almost guarantees that they will avoid relegation this season. Malick were in 13th position before yesterday’s match, but jumped to tenth place with the win. Jabari Williams gave Malick the lead in the 25th minute and against the run of play in the second half Nickell Alexander sealed the contest with a 79th minute item. QRC dropped from sixth to seventh place with the loss. After the win, Malick head coach Anthony Bartholomew was satisfied with his team’s energy throughout the match and spoke about the importance of the win.

“Normally in all the games we would start off starting playing this tempo in the late (stages)...so I think we know the purpose of this game is to survive. It is not no baby thing going on here. This tournament is the biggest and staying up is most important for us.”

The Malick coach said this is the first time in over ten years the school is playing in the top flight and is hoping the team can rebuild in the coming seasons.

In other results, San Juan North moved to sixth place after crushing second placed St Anthony’s College 4-0 at Bourg Mulatresse in San Juan.

St Benedict’s jumped to 11th position after recording a 2-1 win over fifth placed Carapichaima East Secondary, 14th placed Trinity College (Moka) defeated mid-table St Augustine Secondary 3-1 and Pleasantville Secondary and Trinity College East played to a 0-0 draw.