South man slits throat to avoid arrest

When police tried to serve a maintenance warrant on a 38-year-old Erin fisherman on Tuesday night, he decided arrest was not an option and slit his throat. He survived and up to late yesterday was at the San Fernando General Hospital A report said shortly before 9 pm, South Western Division police went to his home at Ramlal Avenue, St Francis Village. They identified themselves, called out to him and told him about the warrant. “I can’t take that kind of lock-up tonight,” he responded, followed by a loud noise.

The police broke down the door when they called out to him again and got no response. They found him on the ground, gasping, with a blood-smeared knife nearby. No one else was in the house. Police took him to the Siparia District Health Facility and an ambulance later transferred him to the hospital.