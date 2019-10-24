Rowley at 70: ‘I’m far from finished’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister quoted the title of three-times Calypso Monarch Aaron “Voice” St Louis’ 2017 hit Far From Finished as the hashtag to mark his 70th birthday.

With the single word “grateful,” he posted on his Facebook page a collection of still photos and video clips marking his life from childhood through to his ascension to the post of prime minister. The clip included him being sworn in as an MP and then as PM, addressing the United Nations, meeting foreign dignitaries and mixing with people, including children.

The clip quotes a previous interview with his wife Sharon Rowley saying despite the naysayers who might wish his downfall, Rowley is resolute on what he wishes to achieve for the country.

“With that in mind, he moves forward. They’re not going to sway him.”

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, in her budget contribution in the Senate yesterday, used the occasion to wish Rowley a happy birthday.

PNM lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis told Newsday the party was not planning anything special for him, having already done so last weekend.

“We had General Council on Saturday and we had cake and ice cream.”

Communications Minister Donna Cox told Newsday the PM would have spent much of his birthday in Tobago, saying, "He left for Tobago today."

Rowley is also expected to spend the weekend in Tobago, she added.