Raising the repo rate will be devastating

THE EDITOR: While I generally like, agree with, and support Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s contribution to the budget debate, I must express my strong objection to one measure – her intention to raise interest rates by raising the repo rate.

Raising the interest rate will raise the cost of borrowing, which will inevitably result in less investment and less job opportunities. This will be devastating, especially to a struggling economy as is ours.

Persad-Bissessar’s rationale for the measure is to encourage savings, which is a noble cause that I support. However, this can be achieved in other ways that do not hamper investment. Rather, the impetus for saving can be encouraged at the point of sale.

If it is that our pattern of spending may be on items that we can do without, then taxing non-essential or luxury items to help deter unnecessary spending and foster a culture of saving may be the way to do it.

It is important to differentiate between the ills of unnecessary spending and the value of investment. VAT is a very good tax tool which can be used to curtail spending on non-essential items and commodities to encourage saving, rather than raising interest rates that deter investment.

Another way to foster and promote saving is to protect the depositors with a minimum of 2.75 per cent interest on their deposits in the banks, as is common practice up the islands, where the cost of borrowing is not more than ours. Banks in the islands are able to sustain a minimum interest of 2.75 per cent on deposits without raising interest on borrowing for investment.

Fostering a culture of wise and judicious spending and incentive to deposit equals savings. Raising interest rates equals deincentivising investment/loss of jobs/halting progress.

GHASSAN YOUSEPH

via e-mail