Psychological evaluation for Erin man who slit throat to avoid arrest

The 38-year-old Erin fisherman who slit his throat on Tuesday night to avoid arrest has been taken to the psychiatric ward of the San Fernando General Hospital for evaluation.

Up to Thursday afternoon, he was receiving medical care.

Police said he is in arrears of $7,800 in child maintenance.

Shortly before 9 pm on Tuesday, South Western Division police went to his home at Ramlal Avenue, St Francis Village, to serve the maintenance warrant on him. A report said they identified themselves, called out to him and told him about the warrant.

“I can’t take that kind of lock-up tonight,” he responded, followed by a loud noise.

When they called out to him again and got no response, police broke down the door. They found him on the ground, gasping, with a blood-smeared knife nearby. No one else was in the house. Police took him to the Siparia District Health Facility and he was later transferred to the hospital.

Sgt Gosine is investigating.