Man with head wound dies after more than a week in hospital
After spending more than a week warded at the Mt Hope Hospital in critical condition, a man identified as Rajindra Joogieraj died earlier today from a head wound.
Police said Joogieraj, 24, was found on October 13, at around 11 am along the Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, with several injuries including a wound to the head.
He was taken to Mt Hope by the officers where he remained warded until this morning when he died.
