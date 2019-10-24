Independent Senator: TT needs mass transit system

Deoroop Teemal Photo source: ttparliament.org

THE ROAD network projects being implemented by the Government will not alleviate traffic congestion and the country needs a mass transit system, said Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal.

He was contributing to budget debate in the Senate on Thursday.

He said Trinidad and Tobago has a relatively well-developed highway and main road system, but also very high per-capita vehicle ownership of approximately 500 vehicles per 1,000 people, among the highest in the world.

"Despite all of this highly capital-intensive highway and road network construction, it is most likely that traffic congestion would continue to be an issue and a problem, particularly in urban areas of TT."

Teemal said there needed to be policies to encourage high vehicle occupancy, and also the development of a mass transit system. He said the announcement of 300 buses for the PTSC was a very noble objective.

"It is the responsibility of any country to ensure a good mass transit system that brings affordable means of transport to the citizens of a country. And it is good that we are looking to increase the bus fleet to PTSC."

He recalled in March 2016 consultants from the Inter-American Development Bank did a high-level strategic analysis of mass transit alternatives to implement in the East-West Corridor and north-south transit corridors. He said the consultants concluded that a BRT PBR (bus rapid transit and priority bus route system) is the best bus-based mas transit alternative there is.

Teemals said in January 2017 the consultants' recommendations were received by the Association of Professional Engineers of TT (APETT) transport committee, which recommended immediate implementation of the system. In May 2017 APETT submitted a document to the Planning Ministry with a conceptual design of a mass transit system for the East-West Corridor and later submitted to the Works and Transport Ministry.

Teemal said in conjunction with the increase in the number of buses, the implementation of the mass transit system should be looked at.