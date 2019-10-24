Fete Rats opens its Treasure Chest

Treasure Chest -

GARY CARDINEZ

After nine years of conquering Point Fortin Borough Day J’Ouvert celebrations, Fete Rat has evolved into Fete Rat Mas and is now ready for the 2020 Carnival season with its presentation Treasure Chest.

Fete Rat Mas Promotions Company Ltd events manager Coreen Huggins told Newsday, “With our customer-centric approach, attention to detail and creativity, the band, our brand, our philosophy and the value we offer our masqueraders to ensure a continued dynamic road experience, we debuted in Carnival in Port of Spain in 2019. Now we are moving into 2020 full speed ahead.”

The band is inviting masqueraders to unlock their desires and escape into fantasy with Treasure Chest.

“You are a gem so why not be a part of our Treasure Chest?” said Huggins.

The presentation consists of five sections such as Black Sapphire, Diamonds are Forever, Emeralds of the Heart, Gold Dust and Treasure Chest.

Fete Rat's showroom is at 6 Picton Street, Newtown, Port of Spain.