Eastern cops rescue kidnapped maxi driver, hold suspect

An Arima maxi taxi driver narrowly escaped kidnapping when she flagged down police while being held against her will inside her own maxi taxi in Sangre Grande on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman was working in Arima at around 4.30 pm when a man pretending to be a passenger got in.

When they reached Cleaver Road, he threatened her and made her hand over the keys.

He drove the maxi towards Sangre Grande and ordered her to sit beside him.

As they drove along Toco Road, the woman saw two police officers at the side of the road, lowered the window and called out for help.

The 33-year-old man jumped out and ran towards Boodooville Circular, but was eventually arrested.

He is being questioned by Arima CID.