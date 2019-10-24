Duke to drop ‘political bomb’

Watson Duke

The minority leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke, promises to drop "a political bomb to devastate the PNM."

Duke, the outgoing Public Services Association president, said he will make the revelation during the launch of the PDP's general election campaign at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort this Sunday.

He told the media at a press conference on Wednesday at the minority office, uptown Scarborough, that his information will shake up the PNM, “not the bomb they want to charge me for. I’m coming like the Bomb newspaper – a bomb of information to drop.”

Duke has said he is prepared to contest all 41 constituencies, including the Tobago East and West seats.