Drivers to Sinanan: ‘Where’s the shoulder?’

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, contributes to the budget debate at Parliament on Tuesday. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

SOME drivers in South Trinidad are displeased with the newly-opened temporary section of the road at Mosquito Creek.

They say it is missing one key thing – a shoulder.

The Ministry of Works and Transport opened the elevated segment on Wednesday as work continues on the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway project, which began in 2011 under the People's Partnership government.

On an average day during high and/or spring tides, seawater would spill on to the previous roadway. This would cause, at times, hours of traffic, as drivers would drive very slowly to avoid saltwater splashing on their vehicles since it damages metal.

At the opening ceremony, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said it should provide relief to drivers and commuters, as they will no longer have to worry about the encroaching seawater.

Despite this, some remain displeased, as the new roadway does not have a shoulder – an outer lane that can be used in case of emergency.



On the previous roadway, it was common practice for drivers to use the shoulder illegally to overtake standstill traffic when there was seawater on the road.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday morning, one Point Fortin maxi driver said while he is grateful, it is still problematic.

He said, "I have been passing there for years, so I glad for the change. But if you get a flat, there is no space to change it. So what do I do? It is going to cause a lot of problems."

A Siparia taxi driver said, "That's madness. If an ambulance have to pass, where we going? It is a total failure. If one man gets into an accident that is hours of traffic."

Others took to social media to voice their displeasure. One Facebook user wrote, "Hazard in the making. No emergency shoulder. Did this pass the safety regulations? If the ambulance or police have an emergency, what are we supposed to do? Jump in the mangrove or fly over to the other side?"

But Sinanan is reminding the travelling public that the change is temporary and asking them to bear with the ministry.

"It is not the actual highway. The reason we had to move to the embankment is so that we can now raise the other side of the road. That is going to be a two-lane highway all the way down, with shoulders, lights – everything, just like all the other areas are. Once they raise it and they have the entire area levelled, then they repave it and paint the line."

He said it is an ongoing project and it should not be expected that traffic can be completely eliminated.

"This is the most technical part. Of course, you're still going to get some traffic, because you're coming from two lanes into one lane, then back into two lanes.

"But the fact is there will be no stopping, no flooding, no saltwater on your car and it is a work in progress.

"So they will have to bear with us but it's a quantum leap from where we were before."

The highway extension is due to be completed in 2020.