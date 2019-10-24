CoP: Assassination threats being probed

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith responded this afternoon to the call from St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar to investigate a purported assassination plot against the Prime Minister and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, saying they were being thoroughly investigated.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, Griffith said he could not disclose which branch of the police was assigned to the investigation, but he knew investigations were continuing.

He also said while the alleged plot was five years ago, before he became commissioner, investigators were following up on it.

On Sunday National Security Minister Stuart Young told interviewer Dominic Kalipersad on a radio talk show that he was once threatened, but did not offer any other details of when or where the threats were made.

Asked if he was aware of those threats, Griffith said he would let Young speak for himself.

Newsday tried to contact Young but was unsuccessful.