Cocoa, music company among 2019 Champions of Business finalists

A COCOA company and a music company are among the finalists announced for the TT Chamber of Commerce 2019 Champions of Business event.

The Chamber in a media release announced the finalists for the two sub-categories of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year–start-up and emerging entrepreneur.

The finalists for start-up are: Sophia Stone and Stacy Seeterram, Caribbean Cure; Christopher Boodoosingh, Cocoa Republic; Faariah Khan and Kevin Singh, Green Age Farms Limited; and Matthew Moses and Andrew Laquis, Shyft Investments. The finalists for emerging entrepreneur are: Hesma Tyson, Caribbean Specialty Foods Co; Stefan Grosberg, Del Mano Food Limited; Kasey Phillips, Precision Global Music; and Jennifer Ramoutar-Goberdhan, Jennifer Goberdhan Signature Weddings.

The Chamber had previously announced the Business Technology Finalists, a category which seeks to recognise the creation of an innovative, disruptive, technology-based company or a solution that has had a significant impact on either its target users or its industry as a whole. The three finalists are Caribbean Airlines, Term Finance (Holdings), and Vibrant Technology Solutions.

The Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year, a category which recognizes a company for its achievements in taking incredible steps to move their business from a local operation to an International player, will this year be presented to Associated Brands Industries Limited (ABIL).

Also at the ceremony two business people will be inducted into the TT Chamber’s Business Hall of Fame: Sieunarine Persad-Coosal, CEO of construction company Coosal’s and Osmond “Ossie” Carlyle Hale (posthumous) former chairman of Hand Arnold (Trinidad) who served that company from 1946 until his death in 1994. The Champions of Business awards ceremony takes place on November 15.