Coast Guard takes back Venezuelans

Photo: Jeff K Mayers

After spending only part of one day on TT soil, 17 of the 18 Venezuelans were returned to their homeland when the Coast Guard escorted them back to their country's territorial waters yesterday afternoon.

A release from the Coast Guard said their pirogue was escorted back to Venezuela on the instructions of the Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security.

One of the 18 Venezuelans detained yesterday, a child, was allowed to remain in Trinidad with her mother, who is a registered Venezuelan.

The Coast Guard said it remained committed to protecting Trinidad and Tobago's maritime boundaries through routine patrols and working with partner agencies, both local and international.