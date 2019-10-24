Bikini party promoter: Show must go on – at new venue

The flyer advertising the party. -

One of the promoters behind the Hula Cooler Bikini Splash party, which was scheduled for this Sunday, has distanced the event from concerns over reports of illegal structures at a bar in Campbell Lane, Arouca.

He said yesterday while neither he or his company was affiliated with the bar, the show will go ahead, but at a different venue.

Speaking with Newsday, the man said the promoters, Blue Print Family, will go ahead with plans to host the event but at another location, to be announced.

He also said he was disappointed at the the negative reports implicating the Blue Print Family, DJs and others in concerns over land ownership and use.

The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) issued a release yesterday morning saying it would ensure the party, which was expected to be held at one of its properties, will not happen. The release said the party, which was to be hosted at the La Vie Bar, was to take place in an “illegal” structure built on HDC reserve land near Bon Air Gardens, Arouca.

The prmoter said, "The HDC can't tell us we're not having a party, they need to tell La Vie that. The party will continue, but we are moving the venue.

"The Blue Print Family is the host for the Hula Cooler event, which was carded to be held at La Vie Bar in Arouca. Blue Print secured the rental of the venue from the owner and got a contract to host the event.

"The current HDC issue highlighted in today's media reports has absolutely nothing to do with the Blue Print Family or its events. The committee members are very appalled to be highlighted in such a negative way without any prior investigation and trust that those responsible will do what is honourable by issuing an apology to the Blue Print Family."

Newsday visited the bar yesterday and spoke to a man who identified himself only as "Tinto" and said he had no comment.