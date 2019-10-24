‘Aunty Sheila resting comfortably at new home’

Officers from the Southern Division and San Fernando fire officers enter the WIUSBSO inc, Mt Paran Home for the aged located on the southern main road, La Romaine after they were called to intervene and remove 85 yr old Sheila Hall after several complaints were made by her neice Glenisha Harrison. Holder 23-10-19

Doctors at the San Fernando General Hospital have given 85-year-old Sheila Hall a clean bill of health and she is now staying at another senior citizens’ home in south Trinidad.

Her niece Glenisha Harrison told Newsday, "It was so hectic yesterday, but God is so good. He worked out everything.

"She left the casualty department after 11 pm (Wednesday) and she is resting comfortably. When we took her from the hospital to the new home, her blood pressure went up again,"

On Wednesday morning, Southern Division fire and police officers were called in to remove the pensioner from the WIUSBSO Inc Mt Paran home for the aged at Southern Main Road in La Romaine.

The move came after Harrison made a string of allegations against the management. She accused them of denying her access to visit Hall. Harrison also accused a staff member of making allegations of theft against her and of taking Hall to the Mon Repos police station to fabricate a report against her.

Hall was taken for an evaluation at the hospital.

She suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and had been living at the home for the past six months. Her only son Chris, 70, a cancer patient, died three months ago. He had no children. Harrison said she promised Chris on his deathbed that she would care for his mother.

Harrison assured that Hall is fine.

"I called the home to check on her and the staff said she is good. They say she is looking nice and talking and laughing. They say she is laughing, and she is fine."

Harrison said she contacted WIUSBSO Inc Mt Paran and told staff Hall had left the hospital late last night and is staying at another home.

Staff at WIUSBSO Inc Mt Paran again declined to comment, saying the person to do so publicly was unavailable.