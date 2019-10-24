A govt without leadership

THE EDITOR: The failure of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to participate in last week’s budget debate made it the second time in four years he has failed to defend, promote or vindicate his administration’s fiscal package, clearly demonstrating that the true principles of good governance are being eroded in our nation.

In 1265 under the Montfort Parliament and later under the reign of King Edward I, the idea of inviting representatives from the towns to make a chamber called the House of Commons was instituted. This gave towns the ability to have their views echoed in Parliament and paved the way for the parliamentary system we currently practise.

Hundreds of years later it is unthinkable that an elected prime minister under the Westminster parliamentary system would refuse to contribute not only on behalf of those who elected him but also on the policies and plans which the executive (cabinet) he leads created.

As citizens we are left to ask: Was the Prime Minister ashamed to defend the inept record of his administration? Or: Was the Prime Minister unable to speak due to the total absence of any accomplishments by his Government?

Whatever the answer, these actions, without any credible excuse, represent an insult to the Westminster parliamentary system, a slap in the face to our population and were thoroughly belittling to our esteemed republican Parliament.

In essence, the actions of PM Rowley signified a clear abdication of responsibility, respect and duty to our country.

Surely, when Eric Williams attended the Marlborough Conference in London as our nation’s premier to hammer out our constitution and independence he would have never envisaged a PNM prime minister refusing not once but twice to speak in a budget debate.

It is ironic that this Government has gone throughout our country in recent months touting its Vision 2030 plan when the real questions that must be asked are: How can Vision 2030 be implemented when the principles of good governance and accountability are being disrespected? How can citizens be put on a pathway to new development when the head of government refuses to account?

To add insult to injury, while many waited to hear the Prime Minister speak on his economic strategy for prosperity at the PNM’s post-budget meeting in Belmont, he opted to focus on baseless accusations.

Budget 2020 has produced a very unique situation where the only plans and ideas on economic recovery for our nation continue to come from the Opposition while the Government demonstrates that it has intellectually collapsed. It is a government without leadership.

NICHOLAS MORRIS

