Woman in street brawl gets $100,000 bail

A Chaguanas woman who allegedly struck a 20-month-old boy during a street brawl with the toddler’s grandmother has been granted $100,000 bail.

Kelly Ann Mercury, 36, appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm .

She was not called upon to plead and the charge was laid indictably by Cpl Phillip of the Chaguanas CID. Sgt Stuart prosecuted.

The prosecution is contending that at about 10.30 am on October 13 on Freedom Street, Enterprise, she caused the boy to suffer a fractured skull. A report said the 42-year-old grandmother was holding the child when a heated argument broke out.

The women live on the same street.

Mercury allegedly picked up a piece of wood and tried to hit the grandmother, but the wood struck the child on the head.

The child’s 21-year-old mother was not present.

Police said the brawl stemmed from an ongoing feud. The injured boy was taken to the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital at Mt Hope. He has been discharged.

The magistrate adjourned the case to November 14.