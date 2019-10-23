Venezuelans taken to IDC

Photo by Jeff K Mayers.

THE 18 Venezuelans found in Smith Hill, Carenage, this morning have been taken to the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), Aripo, pending further inquiries, police say.

The group consisting of nine men, six women and three children were interviewed and processed by police and immigration officials at the Four Roads Police Station, Diego Martin after they were found shortly after 6 am when the pirogue they were travelling in reached the beach.

Nothing illegal was found in the luggage they were travelling with.

Police said the people were taken by officials to the centre.

Investigators said they were unsure how long they would be kept at the centre.