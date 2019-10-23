Tunapuna man slapped with 13 charges

Dirrel Bullen, 20, was charged with offences ranging from grievous sexual assault, malivious damage, robbery and kidnapping in relation to the alleged kidnapping of a Tunapuna couple on October 14. PHOTO COURTESY POLICE - Shane Superville

It was anything but a happy birthday for a Tunapuna man accused of sexually assaulting a teen couple on October 14. He was charged on his birthday with a battery of offences, including grievous sexual assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and possession of a gun.

Police said Direll Bullen turned 20 on Tuesday while in custody at the Tunapuna Police Station.

He was charged today with three counts of grievous sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of robbery, malicious damage, possession of a gun and ammunition and discharging a weapon in public.

Bullen was arrested last Wednesday morning after investigators traced a cellphone stolen from one of his victims to a house in Dookie Trace, Tunapuna, where he was arrested. He was charged by Sgt Sean Ammon of the Tunapuna CID.

Bullen was alleged to have robbed and sexually assaulted the couple last Monday.