Smith Report committee under fire

THE competence of a senior attorney, along with that of two other professionals, is being questioned after they reportedly failed to adhere to basic legal principles.

The attorney, Elaine Greene, has over a decade of law practice and has done work on behalf of the State in high-profile matters, including prosecuting Basdeo Panday, Ishwar Galbaransingh and others in the Piarco Inquiry.

Greene, along with two others,was appointed in April last year to “thoroughly review the circumstances surrounding the dismissal and payment of compensation to Ms Carrie-Ann Moreau at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.”

The review came after Newsday reported that the Ministry of Sport paid $150,000 to Smith’s former personal assistant to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit. It is alleged that Moreau’s firing came after she complained of sexual harassment by Smith.

The PM fired Smith 24 hours after appointing him Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in April 2018.

The committee was chaired by former permanent secretary and human resource expert Jackie Wilson. The third member was Folade Mutota, director of the Women's Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD).

Since the report was compiled and submitted in June last year it has not been made public.

Last week, the Prime Minister, who set up the committee, said the report could not be made public, as it made findings against Smith, who had not been given the opportunity to respond to them before it was submitted.

Dr Rowley said during a radio interview last week, “The permanent secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office sent that report to Mr Smith, who brought his lawyers in.

"And the position is that the persons who did that report, the investigation to produce that report, they made findings...by that I mean they came to a conclusion negatively about Mr Smith – without talking to him."

The sentiments were repeated by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi earlier this week. He said he sought advice from Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, and Mendes supported Rowley's stance that the report is unusable, as natural justice was not followed.

Newsday contacted all three women on the issue. All declined to comment.

Newsday also spoke with a senior state attorney, who said natural justice is taught in law school in Jurisprudence and any attorney ought to know about it.

Kirk Waithe, head of activist group Fixin' T&T, filed a freedom of information application yesterday seeking the terms of reference for the three-woman committee.

In a media release, Waithe said: “FIXIN’ T&T views the Government’s position that the Smith report is unusable as wholly unacceptable. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is quoted as saying that '...the report as produced did not adhere to the laws of natural justice.' If it is true that Mr Smith was not afforded the opportunity to be heard, Ms Jacqui (sic) Wilson, Ms Folade Mutota and Ms Elaine Greene must be held accountable for their gross incompetence and dereliction of duty. If it isn’t true, well...”

Details of the “useless” report are also being sought by political activist and former UNC minister Devant Maharaj, who filed an FOIA request last November last year. It was denied on March 19. He later filed for judicial review seeking leave to challenge the Office of the Prime Minister’s refusal to disclose the report.