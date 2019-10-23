Roof torn off by wind on Wrightson Road

The managing director and staff of a Wrightson Road security firm were left shaken as strong winds tore the roof off their building on Tuesday afternoon.

Newsday visited and spoke to Gregory Cox, managing director of safety and security company Firsec Ltd, who said he was inside with five staff members when the wind began just after midday.

Describing what he saw as a 'twister,' Cox said he and the others were frightened when they saw the strength of the winds and realised their building was being destroyed.

"At first we didn't even know it was our building the roof was being torn off of. We weren't sure exactly what was going on.

"I would describe what we saw as a twister because of how strong those winds were.

"Nobody was injured, thankfully, but right now the roof has been damaged severely and we don't have any electricity inside the building."

Cox said Firsec has had an office on Wrightson Road for 15 years, but staff have never seen such strong winds before.

He commended the Fire Services, who arrived promptly along with officials from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC).

He said the company would temporarily cover the roof with a tarpaulin. He did not anticipate the damage to the roof would slow down business, as most activities were done out of the office.

Newsday also understands a tree near MovieTowne at Invaders Bay was uprooted.