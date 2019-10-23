Remaining men and women from St Ann’s raid released

The house on Upper Lady Chancellor Road, St Ann's that was searched by police on Monday morning. Twenty-two women and 20 men were held in the exercise. - ROGER JACOB (SPANISH) La casa en Upper Lady Chancellor Road, St Ann, que fue registrada por la policía el lunes por la mañana. ROGER JACOB

The 21 women and 18 men who were detained during a raid at a Lady Chancellor, St Ann's, guest house early on Monday morning have been released, police said.

Speaking at this morning's police media briefing at Sackville Street, Port of Spain, acting Supt Wayne Mystar confirmed the men and women who were detained have been released pending further enquiries.

He also said the women, most of whom were non-nationals, have been documented and their information recorded in case they are arrested in the future.

One of the females at the party, a 15-year-old, remains in the custody of the Children's Authority.

Businessman Emile Sanowar and partygoer Carlton Comma were charged for the possession of a gun and cocaine respectively on Tuesday.