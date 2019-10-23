President: Nagar good display of Indian culture

Photos: Lincoln Holder

President Paula-Mae Weekes has hailed the contribution of those Indian voyagers who crossed the Kala Pani some 174 years ago, saying every creed and race in TT had benefited from their beliefs, customs and traditions. She was addressing the dance competition night at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on Tuesday night. The President said after her visit in 2018, she felt compelled to attend the Nagar again this year, saying its “vivid representation of Indian culture” with all its “elements, flavours, and nuances” was the main draw which attracted people to the site “like a magnet, time and time again.”

“For Hindus, the Nagar is indeed a celebration of the days that lead up to Divali. For others it is a window into the tenets and practices of Indian culture, with a generous helping of both the religious and the secular aspects. “Through this event we also honour those voyagers who came over the Kala Pani bringing with them their unique way of life. 174 years later every creed and race can benefit from their beliefs, customs and traditions and we should all salute their hard work and sacrifice.”

With an International Veda Conference scheduled to take place from November 1- 3 at the Hilton Trinidad, the President, who is expected to address the conference, said scientists and scholars would examine the “potential of Vedic knowledge to be applied in every area of human life.

“Respected scientists and scholars from all around the world will share their expertise and ideas on how Vedic technology can contribute to the creation of peace and prosperity for all.”She offered some advice from the Rig Veda: “Unite in your resolve, unite in your hearts. May your spirits be one, that you may long together dwell in unity.”