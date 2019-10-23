Pres Sando face crucial match against Naps

PRESENTATION College San Fernando must produce their best performance of the 2019 FCB/Shell Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division campaign against defending champions, Naparima College, today, if they are to remain in contention for this year’s coveted crown.

‘Pres’ (25pts) lie in third position on the overall standings and have what may be considered their final chance to gain precious ground on the league leaders. ‘Naps’ (29pts), however, sit in pole position and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run when round 13 action kicks off, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium from 3.30pm.

Following today’s clash of the southern rivals, Naparima will then face seventh placed San Juan North (17pts) and sixth ranked Queen’s Royal College (19pts) in their two remaining matches.

If Presentation trumps the 2018 winners, they will reduce the gap at the top with second placed St Anthony’s (26pts) also lurking on the horizon. The ‘Tigers’ though, are aiming to keep the pressure on the Angus Eve-led squad as they face San Juan North today. A victory for St Anthony’s will see them maintain a three-point gap between the leaders and themselves.

Fourth-placed Carapichaima East (22pts) are also favoured to dominate against a struggling twelfth placed St Benedict’s (10pts) unit today. If the Central team wins and Presentation lose, the race for third place begins with two games remaining.

Other matches being contested today will see QRC play host to Malick, East Mucurapo square off against bottom-of-the-table St Mary’s, St Augustine lock horns with Trinity Moka while, Pleasantville meet Trinity East.