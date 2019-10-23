PoS magistrate scolds police for blaming courts

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

Police got a dressing-down from Port of Spain magistrate Aden Stroude for claims which he said could give the public the impression that magistrates are not doing their job.

Stroude’s concerns stemmed from an excuse allegedly made by police on Tuesday as to why Valsayn businessman Emile Sanowar did not appear before a magistrate, although he was taken to court that day.

“How is it there was information that at 4 pm there was no magistrate in court, when I was here up to 4 pm,” Stroude asked. He said another magistrate sat until 5 pm while there were two registrars who were at the court up to 6 pm, who would have been able to process and book the accused.

“I have concerns about the misinformation being pedaled in relation to the magistracy. My difficulty is the public comes to a certain view when the information is coming from police officers,” Stroude said.

The media were told there was no magistrate at court to hear the matter on Tuesday, nor was a justice of the peace present, so Sanowar had to be taken back to the Besson Street Police Station and brought to court the following day. Also taking issue was Sanowar’s attorney Renuka Rambhajan, who appears for the businessman with attorney Jagdeo Singh.

She said despite having spoken to the police on Tuesday and being told they would not be able to complete the process of charging her client, she was surprised to learn from the media that he was brought to court. “My client’s rights might have been infringed in an effort to score public points,” the attorney complained.

Sanowar was charged with possession of firearms and two rounds of ammunition. He was held on Monday when police raided a party at Lady Chancellor Heights, St Ann’s. In court yesterday, he was remanded into custody until today to allow police time to conduct a trace to see if he has a criminal record.

Stroude also took issue with statements, again allegedly made by police, that Sanowar was turned away on Tuesday because the computerised system, to run a criminal background tracing at the court, was down. He asked since when tracing is done at the court.

“I did not know that was the duty of the courts at all,” Stroude said.

He stood the matter down to give police an opportunity to get the record, but when it was re-called in the afternoon, the police still did not have it. “So after two days, we have no criminal record? How do I explain to this accused about his rights?” Stroude asked.

Rambhajan complained that the police brought her client to court but were “clearly not ready” to proceed.

Also appearing in court on a charge arising out of the Lady Chancellor Heights incident was Carlton Comma, who appeared before magistrate Marissa Gomez on a charge of simple possession of cocaine. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of $50,000.

During the party raid, police allegedly found 21 women and a 14-year-old girl. Seventeen other men were also held but later released.