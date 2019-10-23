Police to public: ‘Don’t throw fireworks in the streets’

File photo: From left: Supt (Ag) Wayne Mystar, left, and Snr Supt (Ag) Wayne Mohammed at a press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Acting Supt Wayne Mystar sought to assure the public that police from various divisions will be out in full force in the days leading up to Divali celebrations on Sunday and warned people to avoid lighting and throwing fireworks in high-traffic, crowded areas like residential communities and streets.

Speaking at the police media briefing on Wednesday, Mystar said last year there were seven incidents in which houses were burnt due to careless fireworks users and urged people to find an open space to use their fireworks.

"It must be done in an open area to (avoid) any kind of safety concerns in relation to people's houses, electrical wires and so on. We are advising the public to use the fireworks in a safe area. We have concerns from people that care from the elderly and pet owners."

He pointed out that under the Summary Offences Act, anyone who lights or throws fireworks within a town is liable to a fine, and anyone who throws or sets off fireworks within 60 feet of any street can also be fined.

Mystar also reminded the public that the manufacturing, selling and importing scratch bombs was illegal and those found guilty could face a $20,000 fine or ten years in prison. He said scratch bombs are defined as any explosive with a friction-sensitive head that can be thrown after being lit and explodes, resulting in a flash, loud noise, heat or flames.

Mystar said the police will be checking fireworks vendors to ensure that no scratchbombs were among their stock.

He also said while no scratchbombs have been found for the year so far, it was too early to say whether the sale of these fireworks continued after last year's ban.