PNM women chide Padarath over Gadsby-Dolly tiff

MP Barry Padarath

PRINCES Town MP Barry Padarath was chided on Wednesday by the PNM Women’s League for his recent tiff in Parliament with Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, when he took offence at her saying his recent parenthood may have made him miss budget details.

The league's statement lamented that several opposition MPs have attacked the children of government MPs but Padarath had never condemned this.

“The league is wondering if MP Paradath is aware that attacking minors and close relatives is distasteful and uncouth. This seems to be the UNC norm of politics.”

The league said it was fed up of the use of children in the cross-fire of debate and this must be addressed.

“Dr Rowley’s children have borne the brunt of disgusting accusations and disturbing scrutiny by Vernella Alleyne-Toppin. We wonder if Opposition Members wondered about Dr Rowley’s children’s feelings when their father’s character was disgustingly impugned and the circumstances of their birth was lied about in the Parliament of TT.”

The league asked where was Padarath’s outrage when Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal raised issues about the children of the Attorney General in the Parliament and their photographs were smeared all over the front pages of the newspapers.

“Additionally, how concerned was MP Padarath when the Minister of National Security had his personal integrity questioned when the child of a former partner was arrested and once again when that young lady was referred to disparagingly in the Opposition Leader’s budget response?”

The league recalled the Opposition maligning Finance Minister Colm Imbert‘s son simply because his phone was stolen and the police responded. They said accusations of large salary payouts (to Imbert’s son) were outright brass-faced lies.

“The league calls on MP Padarath to take the mote out of his eye prior to making hysterical noises about persons attacking his infant daughter.”

They said Paradath’s outburst was very hypocritical because of his silence on these attacks and the fact that no one from the Government has spoken about his child’s sudden appearance.

“In fact the Government Members even offered him advice on parenting, which can only be seen as commendable."

It charged, “The MP has developed a history of exhibiting hysteria and temper tantrums during Parliamentary sittings, often disrupting sittings as he did the Standing Finance Committee. The league wonders if that is not his intent.”

The league stood by Gadsby-Dolly.

“The league, however, as a collective of concerned mothers offers the following advice to the young man from Princes Town. He needs to audit his circle and he may then find who are the ones who are discussing his offspring. It is not the PNM.”

It reminded Padarath that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

“The league urges the Opposition to leave children out of the cut and thrust of politics.”