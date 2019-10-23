No interpreter, no bail for Venezuelans

Owing to the absence of an interpreter in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Monday, a magistrate denied bail and remanded three Venezuelans into police custody.

The Venezuelans, who cannot speak English, are jointly charged with having 50 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

South Western Division police arrested them on Thursday at Mathura Avenue, Penal. A report said the men were seated under a shed. Police searched it and found the ammunition in a plastic bag hidden in a brown knapsack.

On Monday, they faced magistrate Margaret Alert, who did not call up them to enter a plea.

PC Weston laid the charge and Sgt Starr Jacob prosecuted.

The magistrate remanded the accused men into custody to reappear tomorrow, when an interpreter is expected to attend.