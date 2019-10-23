Ministry: St Joseph Sec not neglected

St Joseph Secondary School PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The Ministry of Education has says it is not neglecting the Joseph Secondary School and has put a number of initiatives in place to safeguard staff and students.

An official said following a few security breaches which began in September, it has ensured that the necessary precautions have been put in place.

Following stakeholder meetings, he said, two security fences were installed and electrical and air conditioning upgrades were completed.

There is even regular police patrols.

Classes resumed yesterday after an early dismissal on Monday owing to security concerns, which stemmed from the latest unauthorised intrusion on Friday.

TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) second vice-president Kyrla Robinson said the interventions by the ministry had been welcomed, but security still remained a big issue.

She told Newsday that an abandoned building near the school seemed to the hub for illegal activities and claimed that people forced their way into the compound through openings mostly situated along the school fences.

The ministry will hold another meeting tomorrow with the MTS security service, police, TTUTA and the school’s PTA. The time for this meeting has not yet been confirmed.