Lee Sing wants to make PoS ‘feel-good capital of the world’

PPM LAUNCH: Port of Spain People's Movement chairman Louis Lee Sing reads the party's oath to its local government election candidates on Wednesday night at the former i95.5fm building, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

CHAIRMAN of new political party the Port of Spain Peoples Movement has pledged that if elected in the December 2 local government elections, the party will help transform the capital city from a place of fear to, "the feel-good capital of the world."

Former mayor Louis Lee Sing was speaking at the launch of the party and presentation of nine of its 12 candidates for the Port of Spain area at the old I95.5 FM building, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

Lee Sing, a former member of the PNM, said that his party would focus on not only fixing the physical infrastructure of the city but addressing people's mental issues as well.

He said if elected he will continue his project to remove the thousands of pit latrines from the capital city which pose an "obscene, unsanitary and inhumane health threat." He also lamented that many toilets in Port of Spain schools, including the ones used by teachers, did not have any seats and he asked for someone to donate seats for the toilets.

He said that central government has only seen Port of Spain as the business district and has neglected to develop the surrounding communities. He also said that while there were no potholes in Tobago and areas in South and Central were being developed there was no development in the capital city.

Lee Sing said there are thousands of people in Port of Spain who said they do not want to vote red (PNM) or yellow (UNC) and he expressed hope they would make the "quantum leap" away from broken promises.

Asked by the media if the party would also content the general election Lee Sing said he wanted to see how he was treated in the local government election.

Among those in attendance were embattled former minister Jack Warner, former minister Selby Wilson and expelled PNM member and former financier Harry Ragoonanan