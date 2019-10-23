Garcia: I await ECCE report

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia

AFTER his revelation that certain private ECCE centres (nurseries) are being paid by the government to care for pupils but are still charging fees to unsuspecting parents, Education Minister Anthony Garcia on Wednesday said he is awaiting a report before deciding on the way forward.

Newsday spoke to Garcia after his revelation of fraud to the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Asked for an update, he said, “I don’t want to delve into that until I have the report. We have commissioned a report and when I get the report, then I’ll be able to disclose. I don’t want to talk any more about it until I get the report.”

Newsday asked when the report is due.

“I’m going into a meeting right now, of our strategic executive team, and I’ll get some feedback.”

Will pupils still attend the ECCE schools in the meantime, or has the ministry cut its relationship with those schools that were errant?

Garcia replied, “As far as I know, all those early childhood centres are in operation.”

Did he expect this could be a criminal matter or just one of accounting?

“I don’t want to go into any further discussion on that until I get the report.”