Decomposing body found in San Juan

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Sou Sou Lands, Laventille Road, San Juan, this morning.

Police said a passerby noticed a foul scent in the area at around 7.30 am and saw the decomposing body.

Investigators said residents identified him only as Kirk, or his alias "Yum Yum," of Coconut Drive, Morvant. He was believed to be around 30.

No marks of violence could be seen on the body owing to the extent of decomposition.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James where an autopsy is expected to be done tomorrow.