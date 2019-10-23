Celebrating GuayaFest

The popular sack race was a hit at the sports and family day. -

Piece Ah Cake retained its community championship title at the 2019 GuayaFest Sports and Family Day, held recently at the La Savanne Recreation Ground, Newlands, Guayaguayare.

Guided by team manager Stacy Lett, Piece Ah Cake amassed 119 points in a variety of fun events, edging Jam Town (116), the 2017 champions, into second place for the second straight year. Newlands Warriors (111) took third place with Project Fitness (69) in fourth.

Jam Town took the march past title, with Project Fitness runners-up. Piece Ah Cake placed third, with Newlands Warriors fourth.

Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, BPTT, who distributed trophies to the various winners, said in a media release that the energy company was pleased to partner with the GuayaFest Committee in promoting community togetherness, adding that Guayaguayare was part of BPTT’s home community.

Nicola Cabrera, events co-ordinator, GuayaFest, said the sports and family day was an integral aspect of the entire GuayaFest celebrations which also featured worship and thanksgiving services, cultural shows, a fish "fest" as well as educational projects.