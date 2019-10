Caught trying to enter TT illegally, 18 Venezuelans held

Photo: Jeff K Mayers

Police are in Carenage where 18 Venezuelans have been detained after they were caught trying to enter TT illegally.

The 18, including women and children, were held just after 5.30 am in a pirogue.

Investigators say the people are believed to have come from Tucupita and Guiria.

Newsday will bring you more of this story as information comes to hand.