Arima North win SSFL East Zone title

Valencia High School's Mikhail Mollino, (L) and Keyel James of Arima North Secondary, battle for the ball during the SSFL East Zone final ,at Valencia High on Tuesday afternoon. Arima won 3-2. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

ARIMA North Secondary School (ANSS) have secured the Secondary Schools Football League East Zone title. The Dial Dynamos beat Valencia High School 3-2, at Valencia, on Tuesday, in what was a very exciting and much-anticipated match. The Valencia boys may have been wondering if it was déjà vu, as the goals came in the very same order as did the previous match-up between the teams.

Midfielder Keyel James opened the scoring in the 21st minute to give the boys in blue the lead. They would have been feeling great at this point, as they were without their defender Gerber Gomez, due to a broken arm and striker Jayden Moore, who was on a red card suspension. Jesus De Licia widened the gap for the Dial Dynamos in the 34th minute of the game.

No heads were hanging from the Valencia Boys, at the start of the second half of play as they got their first goal off the boot of Amiel Weekes. The scorcher of a shot left ANSS goalkeeper Kedhar Williams without any hope of keeping it out of the old onion bag. Despite several glorious saves from Williams throughout the game, Keyion Henry brought Valencia back into the game, from a ball-watching ANSS defence, who were unable to clear a dropped catch from Williams off a strike.

It wasn't until the 93rd minute that the Dial Dynamos got what they needed to secure a victory. A kick out by Williams deep into the Valencia half saw a poorly executed overhead kick by defender Nick Guy being stolen by midfielder Stephen Moore, to seal the victory for the Arima team.