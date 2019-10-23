Arima Mayor: PNM ready to ‘paint borough red’

PNM supporters raise their hands in the air during a recent public meeting in Belmont. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

ARIMA Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian said the PNM is ready to “paint the borough red” and she expressed pity for her opponents.

She was speaking on Sunday at a PNM post-budget public meeting held at the Arima Town Hall.

She said in Arima the party has switched gears for the local government election on December 2 and the PNM has made a great impact in Arima.

“We are ready once again to paint this borough red. I pity our opponents and I promise as Mayor of Arima we will provide big red handkerchiefs to wipe their yellow tears away.”

She said the Arima borough council has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the burgesses and there has been consistent improvement and upward progress in various areas.

“It is not just because we love you, people of Arima, it is because the PNM loves Arima.”

She said the Arima markets has been a trending topic by “mischief makers and their greedy lawyers.”

“What do you expect from men who represent the dead, including their political parties?”

She said each time the “attention seekers” came to Arima the people sent them packing.

Morris-Julian said on many occasions she and members of her council have received compliments about the improvements at the market as well as the cleanliness, spaciousness and, above all, the new and improved safety.

She said there are areas “to make better best” and with the support of right-thinking vendors and help from Arima MP Anthony Garcia refurbishment work will start very soon in the Arima market.

Morris-Julian said a new roof will be installed thanks to the Prime Minister.

She also reported that the outdated lights at the Arima Velodrome would be changed for new lights.

Morris-Julian said Arima has the best Christmas lights in the country, is the capital of parang, has the most single pan bands per square mile and is home to the First Peoples.

“Arima is the cultural capital of TT.”

She said hundreds of people flooded the streets for Arima Borough Day including an escaped prisoner “who didn’t want to miss the action.”

“I take this opportunity to thank the municipal police for their quick response and the teamwork of TTPS in capturing the poor prisoner who simply wanted a wine.”