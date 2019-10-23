Ad for traffic wardens fake

Traffic wardens gives a ph taxi driver warning at the top of High Street San Fernando. PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON - Marvin Hamilton

THE MINISTRY of National Security has said a message circulating on social media about its Office of Law Enforcement Policy recruiting traffic wardens is false.

It issued a reminder that "the recruitment process for the position of traffic warden begins with a vacancy notice, issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport and published in the daily newspapers and on their social media pages."

The ministry asked the public to disregard this false WhatsApp message.