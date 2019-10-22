Wolf backs United TTFA for elections

Women’s League Football president Susan Warrick. -

WOMEN's League Football (TTWolf) has announced its support for United TTFA and its leader, Secondary Schools Football League president William Wallace, for the TT Football Association (TTFA) annual general meeting and elections, scheduled for November 24.

Wolf president Susan Joseph-Warrick, in a statement issued yesterday, suggested a lack of support for women's football by the incumbent, and Wolf's lack of control over the affairs of women's football for the decision.

"Women's football should no longer be a footnote to the the TTFA," said Warrick, who is on United TTFA's slate for second vice-president.

"Our girls have earned their due, made our country proud and deserve to be treated with the same respect as their male counterparts. Further, as the national body responsible for the development of Women's Football in TT, TTWolf deserves a seat at the table and full inclusion in all decision making on the women's programmes."

United TTFA will contest the elections against two slates, one of which is headed by managing director of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, Richard Ferguson, and another led by controversial figure and incumbent, David John-Williams, which is yet to released.

John-Williams's style and quality of leadership has been in question for nearly the full duration of his four-year term. He has been criticised by several board members and the public for a lack of transparency and accountability, an unwillingness to settle seemingly straightforward legal battles and the clear regress made by the TTFA's various youth and senior football teams.

TTWolf, elaborating on its support for United TTFA, wrote: "(Joseph-Warrick) has thrown her hat in the ring as a continuation of her commitment to having women's football represented at the TTFA level and we expect that once elected, women's football will get the attention it has long been deserving of.

"We believe that a United TTFA victory will significantly benefit women's football in TT and wish their slate all the best."

Along with Wallace, a former national youth and senior team manager and former TT Cricket Board Board member, and Joseph-Warrick, other members of the United TTFA team include Clynt Taylor (Central Football Association general secretary); and Joseph Sam Phillip (former senior men's national team player and manager).

Wallace and Taylor were nominated by Northern FA, while FC Santa Rosa nominated Joseph-Warrick and Phillip.

The slate, led by Ferguson, comprises Eddie Dean for first vice-president, Raymond Thom for second vice-president and Shymdeo Gosine, head of Central Football Association, for third vice-president.

Meanwhile, TT Super League president Keith Look Loy has called on TTFA general secretary Camara David to release the name of nominees for the only other slate headed by John-Williams.

His appeals have been echoed by each member of the Unified TTFA slate.

Vice-president of the TT Football Referees Association Osmond Downer recently contributed to the call for disclosure with an email to the board, pointing to article 2.1 of the TTFA electoral code.

It states: "The democratic principles of segregation of powers, transparency and publicising of the electoral processes must be observed without exception."