UNC councillor crosses floor in Tunapuna/Piarco corporation

UNC councillor Khublal Paltoo of the St Augustine South/Piarco/St Helena electoral district crossed the floor to the PNM side of the chamber at the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation during the announcements at its statutory meeting on Tuesday.

The councillor said his burgesses had instructed him to so do and to support the PNM candidate as a matter of principle.

Corporation chairman Paul Leacock told Newsday: “Over the years (Paltoo) has been very consistent with his acknowledgment that the opposition side of our councillors have been treated fairly, and therefore he felt, having been treated fairly, we should deal with issues in a bipartisan way and not take decisions to go against what the majority of council was doing when something was good.”

In a video posted on Facebook, Paltoo was seen saying he had been mandated by his burgesses to support the PNM and to go over to their side, and with that he asked the chairman’s permission to so do. When he was given consent, he walked over to the other side of the table and took a seat next to councillor for Auzonville/Tunapuna Travis Williams.

More on this as it becomes available.