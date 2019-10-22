UK envoy: Crime, justice in TT will always matter to Britain

His Excellency, Tim Stew, British High Commissioner to T&T Rotary Club of T&T District of Port of Spain host his excellency, Tim Stew, British High Commissioner to T&T, Fitzblackman Drive, Woodbrook. Tuesday, January 22, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB. - ROGER JACOB

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Tim Stew says crime and justice in this country will always matter to Britain.

He said since he arrived he has been very well aware of the significant concerns citizens here have about security and justice. The headlines all too often shrieked about the criminal outrage, he said, hoping that this particular case will perhaps prove the turning point.

The commissioner was the guest speaker today at the Rotary Club of Port of Spain's "lunch with a purpose" meeting at Fitzblackman Drive, Woodbrook.

Stew said 30,000 British nationals visited TT each year and the resident British population is 45,000 at any one time. He added that crime affected his people as much as the citizens of this country, where sadly, he has seen a number of his countrymen murdered.

He said Britain has significant material investments in this country and investors tend to stay for the good of both countries only where they are confident about security and delivery of justice.