Two charged after St Anns pool party raid

The pool located to the back of the property, where early this morning members of the elite police unit, SORT, Special Operation Response Team conducted an exercise, detaining 22 females and 20 men, investigations are ongoing, Chancellor Heights, Upper Lady Chancellor Road, St Anns. Monday, October 21, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

TWO men have been charged and appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday to answer charges of the possession of a firearm and another for the possession of cocaine.

Senior police confirmed that Emile Sanowar, identified as the owner of the Chancellor Heights guest house, has been charged for the possession of a firearm and ammunition while Carlton Comma was charged for the possession of cocaine.

The remaining 18 men who were detained during the raid early on Monday morning have not been charged, are still in police custody and are being questioned.