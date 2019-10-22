TT basketballers attain US scholarships

Ashanti Phillips -

LOCAL basketball talents Ashanti Phillips, Tyrik Singh and Shaquille Bertrand are now based in the US as the three players were granted athletic scholarships over the Juky/August vacation period to pursue their academic and athletic endeavours.

According to a press release issued by the National Basketball Federation of TT, Phillips of Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy and Tyrik Singh, who was most recently a part of the Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme, both received scholarship opportunities following their participation in this year’s 25/8 Exposure Camp hosted annually by local non-profit organisation, Caribbean Hoops.

Phillips, who is the first scholarship recipient out of SOS, suited up for the Sheridan College Generals, in Wyoming. The six-foot-two-inch player is excited about her new journey and looks forward to representing TT on the international stage.

In her response to the fortuitous opportunity, Phillips said, “I was so excited that my dream turned into a reality. When I first heard about the scholarship opportunity, I was indeed shocked, but I was happy to put myself in a position to take my game to the next level.”

Towering at six-foot-seven-inches, swingman Tyrik Singh committed to McCook Community College, in Nebraska. The former national Under-19 vice-captain also expressed elation upon receiving his scholarship.

“I am extremely grateful for Caribbean Hoops and all the coaches that helped me get to the position that I am in currently,” Singh said.

Singh also has positive sights on his academic pursuits.

“In my final year at McCook, I will be receiving an associate of arts degree. When that occurs, my next step is to move on to a division one programme to finish my degree in business and play at the highest level” said the 21-year old.

Meanwhile, Maloney Pacers’ Bertrand is now studying and playing at Central Arizona College (CAC) in Coolidge, Arizona. This came following a visit to TT by CAC’s men’s basketball programme coach, Tramaine Aaron, during the summer vacation.

The Maloney-based club members were in full view of coach Aaron, along with former Pacers scholarship recipient, Sheldon Peterson. The sessions, which were organised by the club’s coach, Christopher Jackson, took place over a two-day period.

As the sessions concluded, Bertrand was at the forefront to join the CAC Vaqueros. While his goal is to dominate on the court, Bertrand will also aim to advance himself academically in the field of sports management.