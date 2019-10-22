Tripolians' new team

Back row: Keith JA Simpson, manager; Victor Franklyn, captain; Gerard Clark, tuner; Derek Boucaud, secreatary/treasurer. Front: Petal Pereira, vice captain; Hazel Ann Peters, PRO and trustee Gale Franklyn. -

ST JAMES Tripolians steel orchestra held its biennial elections on October 1 and the newly-elected committee has vowed to continue to move the band forward and attract young players.

The band's manager is Keith J A Simpson; Victor Franklyn, captain; Petal Pereira, vice captain; Derek Boucaud, secretary/treasurer; Hazel Ann Peters, PRO; Gale Franklyn, secretary/treasurer and trustee.

Gerard Clarke the band's tuner since 1996 remains in that position.

The band founded in 1972 is the first pan round neck of the modern era having won the first Panorama for such bands in 1975. The band however remains unsponsored.