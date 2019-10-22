Trinidad records 2% increase in tourist arrivals

TRINIDAD Tourism Ltd (TTL) has recorded a two per cent increase in tourist arrivals for the period January to September.

The company said the figures were compared to the same period last year, and the total number of international visitors for 2019 amounted to 276,269.

In a statement on Monday, TTL said in its thrust to boost tourism for the next fiscal year, a target has been set at seven per cent for increased visitor arrivals. This amounts to 380,000 international visitors to attain an average hotel occupancy rate of 64 per cent.

TTL chairman Howard Chin Lee said, "This is an ambitious agenda for Trinidad’s tourism in developing a clearly identifiable "brand" to raise awareness. A comprehensive roadmap on partnering with government and stakeholders has been developed."

A highlight in the tourism calendar for next year, will be the gathering for thousands of international hashers (trail runners) from over 75 countries. Scheduled to take place in April, the TTL said this will be an ideal opportunity to showcase the country as a preferred vacation destination.

Additional plans include collaborating with communities that would attract more visitors, create jobs and strengthen the national economy, TTL said.

Sports, events and business conferences are just some of the areas targeted as part of the one-year strategic action plan. The company said it has been collaborating with SportTT, Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and other stakeholders, to execute such initiatives.

Personalised campaigns have also been developed such as tourism education programs, teaching the value and benefits of tourism at a national level, and encouraging a positive tourism mindset.

TTL will also be launching a diaspora campaign in time for Carnival 2020 and a new website.