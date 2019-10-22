Tranquil teacher to face Teaching Service Commission

Tranquillity Government Primary School - ROGER JACOB

The matter involving a Tranquility Government Primary School teacher who has been accused of verbally and physically abusing students, is now before the Teaching Service Commission.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia told Newsday yesterday once a report was submitted to the commission by the ministry, the matter was no longer under the ministry.

Garcia said the commission had given the teacher a cease to report notice which means the teacher would not be at the school until the matter is determined by the commission.

“The Teaching Service Commission in its own deliberation will decide what course of action they will take based on the information. Regulation 90 was invoked and that regulation will have an investigation.

“A senior school supervisor has been appointed to investigate and this will also give the teacher an opportunity to give her side of the story. Then, all of that information will be collated and sent to the Teaching Service Commission.”

He said the Teaching Service Commission has the power to appoint, transfer or to dismiss a teacher.

In September, recordings of the teacher's verbal abuse to the Standard Five students were posted on social media.