Shipwrecks: Six months between hope and despair

This was the last photo taken by members of a family traveling in the “Ana María” boat on May 16, also disappeared in the Bocas del Dragon. - Grevic Alvarado

59 Venezuelans are still missing after two boats were swallowed in Boca de Dragon.

October 23 marks six months of the wreck of the first of two boats loaded with people who in the middle of this year succumbed at sea between Venezuela and TT. Until today, there are no traces of 59 of the 70 travelers trying to reach the Trinidadian coast fleeing the crisis in the neighboring country.

Relatives and friends of the victims have been in suspense since the first rocker, the “Jhonnalys José”, was shipwrecked in the deep waters of the so-called Boca de Dragon, a dangerous area of the sea that is usually the path for the entry of the boats that bring illegal people to TT. Three weeks later, the second boat “Ana Maria” disappeared, in the same area without leaving indications.

On the night of Tuesday, April 23, the small boat “Jhonnalys José”, with 37 people on board, departed from La Salina, in the Venezuelan state of Sucre, sank near Isla de Patos in the area known as Boca de Dragon.

Sixteen fishing boats and one of the Venezuelan navy began the search. The TT Coast Guard also joined in the exploration and rescue of passengers.

10 of the travelers were found in the waters: Yusmarys Lezama (26), Francisco Martínez (21), Yusleidys Merchan (23), Angélica Mata (24), Katherine Díaz (22), Yadelin Jiménez (17), Carlos Lafont (29 ), Yorkelis Zurita (16) and Eduardo Pacheco (33). In addition to the lifeless body of Dailysmar Betancourt (16).

Francisco Martínez, was the captain of the boat, informed the Venezuelan authorities that a strong wave surprised them and turned the boat around.

“My sister was coming on that trip. He decided to leave Venezuela because he no longer had how to feed his six-year-old daughter, ”said Carolina Aguilera, sister of Anabell Aguilera (22), who disappeared in that first shipwreck.

In conversation with Newsday, still moved and with tears in his eyes, Carolina said that a woman rescued from the accident comented in Venezuela that Anabell and other people were still alive at sea.

"One of my sisters in Venezuela filed a complaint with the police, but there are no answers, they searched for the first few days and since then nobody answers us," she said.

Carolina is in TT several months ago with her four children and was waiting for her sister to help her with the care so that they could send money to the rest of her family together.

Family tragedy

Three weeks later, on May 16, even with the previous accident in the air, another vessel was sinking in the same place. This time it was the “Ana María” boat, with 33 people on board.

From this ship a person has been recognized alive, Captain Alberto Abreu, currently wanted by Venezuelan justice. The rest of the travelers still do not appear, including the six members of a family.

“My husband (Luis Guanipa -46-), my brother (Antonio López -44-), my daughter (Katherine Berra -28-), my daughter-in-law (Maroly Bastardo -22-, eight months pregnant) and her two children (Dylan -3- and Victoria -2-) disappeared on that journey, ”said Dianmili de Guanipa, still visibly affected.

“My husband went to Venezuela to look for them because of the economic situation and the lack of doctors for the birth of my third grandson, they left Guiria at 4pm and sent a photo of the boat already at sea. From there we didn't know about them.”

Dianmili is in TT with three children, one of them Kennier, husband of the pregnant girl and father of the two children. "We are devastated, we spent several days and nights in Chaguaramas waiting for them, but they did not arrive," he said.

“My son and I decided to file the complaint with the police in Port of Spain after the registration opened by the TT government. We were illegal here and we were afraid of being arrested. The official who attended us did not want to take note of anything nor did she give us a paper, she just told us that they were going to find out, ”said the woman. Still waiting for answers.

According to unofficial figures collected between familys members and survivors, there are 59 missing both vessels. No Venezuelan or Trinidadian authority has ruled in this regard.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) indicated that more than 80 Venezuelans died or disappeared in the Caribbean Sea in 2019.

Six months of unanswered questions, of hope among despair, of tears between anecdotes and especially of a Dragon's Mouth that seems to have swallowed more than fifty Venezuelans fleeing a crisis in which those responsible wash their hands.